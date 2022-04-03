Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBHGet Rating) to post $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.86. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBHGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,955,000 after buying an additional 111,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $70,754,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,100,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,753,000 after acquiring an additional 89,750 shares during the period.

NYSE PBH traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.