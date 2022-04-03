Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) to post $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.86. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,955,000 after buying an additional 111,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $70,754,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,100,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,753,000 after acquiring an additional 89,750 shares during the period.

NYSE PBH traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

