Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of PVG remained flat at $$15.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,779,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,311,000 after buying an additional 366,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after buying an additional 113,807 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,965,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,948,000 after buying an additional 202,036 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 65.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after buying an additional 1,522,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $49,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

