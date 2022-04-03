Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Primo Water also reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.