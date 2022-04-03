Professional Fighters League Fan Token Hits Market Capitalization of $764,364.40 (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001275 BTC on major exchanges. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market cap of $764,364.40 and approximately $58,864.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.42 or 0.07533198 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,209.52 or 0.99788860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00046658 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,194 coins.

