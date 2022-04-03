Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFIE. Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.19. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

