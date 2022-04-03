Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFIE. Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.19. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.
About Profire Energy (Get Rating)
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.