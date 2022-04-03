Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Prothena stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 294,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,561. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97. Prothena has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $1,208,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

