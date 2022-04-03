Pyxis Oncology Inc’s (NASDAQ:PYXS) Lock-Up Period To End on April 6th

Pyxis Oncology’s (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 6th. Pyxis Oncology had issued 10,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $168,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of PYXS opened at $3.57 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

