Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Issued By SVB Leerink

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

GLUE opened at $14.72 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,362,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

