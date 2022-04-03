Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.39.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after buying an additional 684,014 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $8,550,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 91,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 319,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,693,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 527,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.