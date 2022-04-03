Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Issued By Truist Financial

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Core & Main in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Core & Main’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $11,352,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $32,414,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $140,826,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

