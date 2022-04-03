Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

HWC stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.46. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

