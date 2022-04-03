Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $8.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $41.76 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,594.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,501.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,654.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,277.41 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $889,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

