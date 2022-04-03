Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hasbro, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

HAS stock opened at $84.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.84. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 39.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after acquiring an additional 170,027 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 86.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

