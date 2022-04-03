Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

NYSE:SNV opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.