Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Community Financial Co. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Community Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 32.99%. The company had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million.

TCFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Financial in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a market cap of $226.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of Community Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

