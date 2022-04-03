Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for UniFirst Co. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for UniFirst in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.00.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $180.29 on Friday. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $165.52 and a 12-month high of $242.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in UniFirst by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,025 shares of company stock worth $203,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

