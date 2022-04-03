Qbao (QBT) Achieves Market Cap of $339,027.99

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Qbao has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Qbao coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $339,027.99 and approximately $19,238.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000094 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.