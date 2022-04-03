Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.71. Qiagen posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.47 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Qiagen from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $49.40. 544,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. Qiagen has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

