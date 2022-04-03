Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.96.

Qorvo stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,670. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $117.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.99. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

