Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.55. Qumu has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Qumu by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

