Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Radian Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RDN opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

