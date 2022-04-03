Raise Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $491.00 (RAISE)

Raise (RAISE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Raise has traded flat against the US dollar. Raise has a market cap of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars.

