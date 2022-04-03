Raymond James Lowers Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $24.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

DCT stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -238.00, a P/E/G ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 71,530 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.