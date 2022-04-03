Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.33.

RJF traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.18.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,209,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

