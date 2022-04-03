Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RC. B. Riley upped their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.14.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.23. 923,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 321,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 279,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,924,000 after acquiring an additional 279,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 218,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.