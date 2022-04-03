Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,700 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.86) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.17) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.53) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.72) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,005.45 ($91.77).

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.06).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

