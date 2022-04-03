Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22, reports. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million.

RCRT stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Recruiter.com Group has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Recruiter.com Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recruiter.com Group (Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.