Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22, reports. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million.
RCRT stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Recruiter.com Group has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Recruiter.com Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
About Recruiter.com Group (Get Rating)
Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.
