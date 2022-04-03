Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 640,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,832. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.43.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The business had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 594.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $826,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 79.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $1,537,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.