Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:RWBYF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.27.
Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red White & Bloom Brands (RWBYF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.