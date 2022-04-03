Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RWBYF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.27.

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

