Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redbox Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 12.80.

Shares of RDBX stock traded down 0.05 on Friday, reaching 2.31. 278,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,054. The company has a 50 day moving average of 2.60. Redbox Entertainment has a 12-month low of 1.61 and a 12-month high of 27.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

