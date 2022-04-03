Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGLS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.04. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.63.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,329,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

