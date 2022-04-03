Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGLS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.04. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,329,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
