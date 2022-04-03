Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) PT Lowered to $8.00

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.
RNLX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.
NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $7.81 on Friday. Renalytix AI has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $282.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.75.
Renalytix AI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
