renDOGE Reaches Market Capitalization of $396,955.58 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. renDOGE has a total market cap of $396,955.58 and approximately $14,897.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.39 or 0.07528145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,916.37 or 0.99978729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00046057 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.