Renren (NYSE:RENN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RENN stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,445. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. Renren has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $28.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RENN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renren in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

