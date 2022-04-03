Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on REPYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

REPYY stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. Repsol has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

