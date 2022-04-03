Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Credit Suisse Group AG’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Suisse Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.87%.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

NYSE CS opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 142,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 282,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 159,094 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

