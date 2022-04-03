Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of RCI opened at $57.13 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $565,442,000 after purchasing an additional 329,265 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,445 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,408 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,955,000 after purchasing an additional 207,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $183,509,000 after purchasing an additional 491,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

