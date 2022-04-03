Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SCYNEXIS, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SCYNEXIS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.72) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.73).

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.34). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.47) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 797,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

