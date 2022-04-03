Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of RFP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.57. 1,030,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,565. The company has a market cap of $976.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 3.08. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Blanchet bought 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

