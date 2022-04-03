Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 879,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,990. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 609,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 112,609 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.