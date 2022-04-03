Reviewing Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) & Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out -93.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 71.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $140.62 million 7.06 -$15.01 million ($0.94) -28.88 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $219.87 million 6.76 $119.68 million $1.84 12.36

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 1 5 0 2.83 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus target price of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.02%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.23%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT -10.67% -5.05% -1.39% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 54.43% 11.87% 6.14%

Summary

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.