Reviewing Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) & Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) and Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Sonendo alerts:

This table compares Sonendo and Envista’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonendo N/A N/A N/A Envista 12.57% 8.96% 5.40%

18.3% of Sonendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Envista shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sonendo and Envista, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonendo 0 1 4 0 2.80 Envista 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sonendo presently has a consensus price target of $11.98, suggesting a potential upside of 221.18%. Envista has a consensus price target of $51.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.55%. Given Sonendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sonendo is more favorable than Envista.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonendo and Envista’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonendo $33.20 million 2.97 -$48.50 million N/A N/A Envista $2.51 billion 3.10 $340.50 million $1.92 25.05

Envista has higher revenue and earnings than Sonendo.

Summary

Envista beats Sonendo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The company also offers SoundSeal, a material used to build and create a sealing platform on the top of the crown; and Sonendo-branded liquid solution of ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid that is used to help debride and disinfect the root canal system. In addition, it provides The Digital Office, a practice management software that integrates digital office for dental practitioners. The company was formerly known as Dentatek Corporation and changed its name to Sonendo, Inc. in March 2011. Sonendo, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands. This segment also offers software packages used for the treatment planning of dental implants and prosthetics. The company's Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures, and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software, and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; and restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements, and infection prevention products. This segment offers its products under the Dexis, Gendex, i-CAT, KaVo, Kerr, Metrex, Sybron Endo, Total Care, and Pentron brands to dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.