Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REYN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.