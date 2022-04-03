RH (NYSE:RH) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $6.49 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $6.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RH. UBS Group reduced their target price on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $320.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 52-week low of $317.89 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

