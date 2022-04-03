Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RELL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 43,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,601. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $169.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.62. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $15.76.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 125,367 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

