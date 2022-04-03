Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives $7.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

RIGL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,891. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $547.67 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

