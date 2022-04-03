Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

RIGL stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.67 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.36. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

