RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.05.

Shares of RNG traded up $3.96 on Thursday, reaching $121.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.08. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $98.91 and a 12-month high of $337.34.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in RingCentral by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in RingCentral by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

