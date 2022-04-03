Robert E. Landry Sells 316 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.81, for a total transaction of $219,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of REGN opened at $694.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $639.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $625.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $469.80 and a 1-year high of $710.21.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $609,222,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.