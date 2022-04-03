Robert W. Baird Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $60.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.55.

NYSE CHWY opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

